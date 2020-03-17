Bell County Democrats and Republicans planned to meet for their county conventions this weekend — then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Those plans have been scuttled now that Bell County — following orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — recommends postponing or canceling gatherings with more than 50 people. Both conventions were scheduled Saturday.
County conventions are used for parties to select delegates to attend the state convention.
The Bell County Democratic Party planned to hold its convention at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
“Over the weekend, Belton ISD suspended our use of the Pittenger Fine Arts building for our County Convention,” chairman Chris Rosenberg said in a statement. “We will need to hold a pro forma meeting to secure our state delegates.”
She added that people who want to attend the state party are not required to go to the county convention. Instead, Rosenberg directed would-be state delegates to sign up online.
“The Bell County Democratic Party will hold a short meeting on the 21st to complete convention business and adjourn,” Rosenberg said. “As things are changing by the hour, I’d like to make a decision about what this convention will look like as late as possible. As soon as we determine a time and place, we will let you know. The safety of participants is our highest concern.”
Likewise, local Republicans are adjusting their plans.
The Bell County Republican Party planned to hold its convention at the SPJST Home Office, 520 N. Main St., Temple.
GOP chairman Nancy Boston said the party is rescheduling its convention.
“We’re trying to go by all the guidelines set down by the CDC and also by our elected officials,” Boston said. “We will work within the guidelines to prevent this pandemic from getting any worse. We’re going to reschedule. We’re looking at sometime in May.”
Boston and other top Republican Party officials were working Tuesday morning to redo their county convention, which usually has around 100 attendees.
“That’s where we stand right now,” she said. “Hopefully, it will come together for us.”
The state parties have also adjusted their plans, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Texas Republican Party pushed back its state convention to mid-July; it was originally scheduled for mid-May. The Texas Democratic Party, the News reported, is planning for an online convention.