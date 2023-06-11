Improvements along a busy Morgan’s Point Resort road could be coming if state funding is approved for a needed pathway to Lake Belton High School.
Pedestrians and bicyclists heading to the campus must use FM 2483, a well-traveled two-lane road with no sidewalks west of the high school, located in Temple. The road connects to Prairie View Road, which Temple expanded and improved prior to the campus opening in fall 2020.
Last month, the Morgan’s Point Resort City Council passed a resolution that authorizes the city to move forward with step two in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program. With this, officials hope that the city will receive enough grant money from the state to complete a $1.7 million shared-use pathway through the city.
Officials said the proposed pathway along FM 2483 would connect the sidewalk in front of Lake Belton High to the corner of Morgan’s Point Road and Sobrante Road.
Esther Weaver, spokeswoman for the city, said that the proposed pathway would provide a safe way for students and others in the community to travel.
“In addition to serving the educational community, the shared-use pathway will offer Morgan’s Point Resort residents a secure means of accessing the Crossroads Recreational Complex on Prairie View Road,” Weaver said. “This expansion of safe pedestrian infrastructure will encourage healthier lifestyles and foster an increased sense of community connectivity.”
Weaver said that step two of the application process for this grant money includes the submission of a detailed application with information such as a cost estimate, location maps and potential environmental concerns.
Morgan’s Point Resort officials submitted the application before the deadline earlier this month. Weaver said she anticipates the results will be announced in October.
The proposed pathway would be a 10-foot-wide sidewalk with lighting, using existing extension poles wherever possible. She said the city wants to use as many existing poles as possible in order to keep the area looking nice and not add additional clutter.
The proposal submitted by the city does not include any benches or aesthetic landscaping near the pathway. Weaver said the city already is looking into pursuing these items in the future when funding is available.
City Manager Dalton Rice said grants, such as the one offered by TxDOT, are an important resource to smaller cities such as Morgan’s Point Resort.
“I can’t emphasize enough how important these programs are for smaller municipalities like ours,” Rice said. “They provide us with the much-needed financial support to enhance our transportation infrastructure, keep our kids safe, and improve the quality of life for our residents.”
Grants also allow the city to provide services they might otherwise not be able to provide compared to larger nearby cities.
Officials said the city currently has several other grant proposals out for evaluation, with plans to keep applying for funding when it is available. Weaver said that by doing this, the city would hopefully be able to keep the tax burden low for residents.
So far the pathway project has received many endorsements, including one from U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. The city of Temple, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, Belton Independent School District and the Morgan’s Point Resort fire and police departments also announced their support.
Jennifer Bailey, spokeswoman for Belton ISD, said the district recognized the need for the project and was eager to be a community partner.
“As a fast-growth school district, we greatly value working with our community partners to provide infrastructure that helps our students get safely to and from school,” Bailey said. “We hope to be strong partners if this project moves forward.”
Weaver said the city recognized the need for a sidewalk after Lake Belton High School was built and traffic in the area increased.