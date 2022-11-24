Two Uvalde children — an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old — were killed in a traffic collision that occurred on northbound Interstate 35 near Troy Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.
The incident occurred at about 6:24 p.m. as holiday travelers inundated I-35 on Thanksgiving Eve.
“Investigating troopers stated that multiple cars were stopped due to heavy holiday rush traffic,” Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release. “A 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control speed and collided with multiple vehicles.”
The children died as a result of the collision, Washko said. Their identities were not released but next of kin have been notified.
Both children were pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Washko said the crash remains under investigation.
The deaths mark another tragedy for Uvalde, a city of about 15,000 west of San Antonio still grieving from the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting on May 22. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed the campus. Seventeen others were wounded.