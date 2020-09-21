With continued rains in Bell County, the local area is slowly recovering from its dry conditions.
The National Weather Service said the region was entering its second yearly rain period, with Temple’s Draughon-Miller Regional Airport reporting between a half and 0.9 inches of rain since Sunday afternoon.
The county is expected to continue to see rain until midnight on Tuesday, the first day of autumn.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said this amount of rain is normal for this time of the year in this area.
“The rain is pretty average for this time of the year,” Barnes said. “We do tend to start seeing more rain events, showers and thunderstorms in the later months when we start to hit our secondary severe weather season.”
The rains have helped keep the county’s two local lakes filled, with both being over what the weather service considers full.
Barnes said Lake Belton is currently sitting at 594.39 feet above sea level, with 594 feet being considered full, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 625.21 feet above sea levels, 3.21 feet over what is considered full.
Lake Belton was releasing 17 cubic feet per second into the Leon River, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake was releasing a cubic foot of water per second into the Lampasas River, according to data from the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
Rains have helped the county drop off the Texas Water Development Board’s list of areas with a drought, with Bell County being listed as abnormally dry just last week.
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday acknowledged the improving conditions in the county, deciding not to reimplement a new burn ban after removing the previous one last week.
“On my criteria, everything is either well above or well below the level we established (for a burn ban),” Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said Monday. “It is my recommendation that we continue on without a burn ban.”
While the county is currently out of drought conditions, the National Weather Service expects La Nina conditions to bring hotter and dryer conditions this fall and winter that will cover most of the state.