Seniors Penny Parmer and Jolee Arce came out on top of all other students at Holland High School this year, becoming the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.
Both students have attended classes in the Holland Independent School District since they have been in kindergarten. The two Holland seniors both have expressed plans to attend Texas Tech University next year, each with a different major in mind.
Graduating as the valedictorian, Parmer was able to secure the top spot with a 99.74 grade point average while Arce received a 98.85 GPA.
While in school, Parmer has been a part of and contributed to many student and community organizations.
One of Parmer’s largest commitments has been to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America where she has held multiple state and local leadership positions and served as the regional president for three years. As part of the organization, she has also competed in its fashion construction competition, where she was the regional champion twice, placed in the top five at the state level twice and placed sixth in the nation once.
Parmer has also participated in local FFA and 4-H competitions as well as academic UIL competitions.
A favorite pastime of Parmer has been to sew with her grandmother, Patsy Parmer, and enter her projects in the Bell County Youth Fair.
In school, Parmer has participated in multiple dual-credit classes, already earning 24 college credits from Temple College.
Parmer, who plans to major in family consumer science education, said that she hopes to eventually become a teacher in that field.
Similar to Parmer, Arce has also been an active member of the school and local community and participated in many organizations.
While in high school, Arce has been a part of the National Honor Society, where she has served as secretary. She has also participated in UIL Congress, having been recognized as an outstanding presiding officer and for her persuasive speaking.
In FFA, and the local Bell County Youth Fair, Arce has also participated in the agricultural mechanics competition.
Similar to Parmer, Arce said she has also been an active member of the FCCLA and has spent many hours volunteering her time for the organization.
Finally, Arce has competed on the golf team as well as the track and field team at the high school.
When attending college in the fall, Arce plans to major in business and bring along 24 college credits from Temple College.
Parmer and Arce, as well as all of their classmates, will be graduating at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.