A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man Wednesday on several felony charges for allegedly videotaping three minors and three women during a winter storm and a family vacation without their knowledge.
Justin Blair Fuller, 42, was indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography, third-degree felonies, and nine counts of invasive visual recording, state jail felonies.
On July 30, 2021, Temple Police Investigator Kenneth McCrae interviewed two women who said Fuller confessed to allegedly placing a camera in the bathroom at three different residences without anyone knowing, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the department.
“Justin Fuller told (one of the women) he was curious about her body and had placed recording devices in the bathroom to see her body,” McCrae wrote on the affidavit.
The woman told McCrae that Fuller said the alleged recordings happened on Feb. 19-21, 2021, while people were sheltering at a residence during a winter storm and on July 4, 2020, during a vacation.
The second woman told McCrae that Fuller told her about the cameras but denied keeping any videos of the minors who stayed at the house.
During the investigation, McCrae learned Fuller had removed his computer from his home. Still, investigators were able to recover hard drives and storage devices that were examined by Texas A&M University – Central Texas IT Forensic Specialist Scott Lorenz.
“Lorenz found over 2 million images and tens of thousands of videos that needed to be reviewed by police because what they depicted was concerning to him,” McCrae wrote.
The images and videos — depicting nudity — were shown to three women who identified themselves, two young girls age 9 and 5, and an 8-year-old boy in the explicit content.
McCrae noted on the affidavit that the images were taken at three different residences, in the 10000 block of Becker Drive and the 10000 block of Cap Rock Drive, both in Temple, and at a Lake Travis rental home the families visited in the summer of 2020.
On Dec. 17, 2021, Fuller was arrested at the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Temple while officers served an arrest warrant.
Fuller’s initial bonds totaled $500,000, but court records showed 426th Judicial District Judge Steve Duskie reduced the bonds to $250,000 on Dec. 21.
Fuller was released from the Bell County Jail on Dec. 27 after posting his bonds.