A Temple teen was indicted on felony sexual assault of a minor on April 20 after allegedly being caught with a 13-year-old behind a local bowling alley.
Tyreque Duvall Williams, 18, was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest report filed by the Temple Police Department, Detective Kenneth McCrae was assigned a sexual assault case involving Williams on Nov. 22.
Officers met with the mother of a 13-year-old who told them that on Nov. 11, she dropped off her daughter at Spare Time Texas, 5434 205 Loop.
“She stated that she checked her daughter’s location via her iPhone and saw that her daughter was no longer inside the building but on the back side of Spare Time,” McCrae said in the affidavit. “She pulled up to Spare Time and saw her daughter with a man behind the Spare Time building. She stated that (her daughter) ran to her vehicle out of breath and got into the car.”
The woman told police that her daughter said she allegedly performed a sex act on Williams behind the building.
Forensic experts interviewed the 13-year-old and, according to McCrae, gave consistent testimony in two different interviews about being involved in sex acts with Williams.
A juvenile female witness was interviewed by McCrae and told him that Williams admitted to her that the 13-year-old had performed a sex act on him.
During an interview with McCrae, Williams told him he allegedly had the sex act with the 13-year-old and had exchanged text messages about the act and about having intercourse in the future.
Williams was held at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Other indictments
• Aradt Palacios, 21, of Temple, sexual assault.
• Madison Dudose-Griffin, 23, of Temple, injury to an elderly individual.
• Montrelle Hodges, 33, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
• Robert Waswick, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Shain Pugh, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.