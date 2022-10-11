Rusty Awards

Melissa Ingriola, executive director of the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center, welcomed residents to the 2022 Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on People with Disabilities Awards Banquet Tuesday. The awards are known as the Rusty Awards.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

BELTON — Following two years of coronavirus disruptions, the annual Rusty Awards returned to the Bell County Expo Center on Tuesday to honor local residents and advocates.

