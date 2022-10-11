BELTON — Following two years of coronavirus disruptions, the annual Rusty Awards returned to the Bell County Expo Center on Tuesday to honor local residents and advocates.
This year’s event, also known as the Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on People with Disabilities Awards Banquet, was the first held in person since the start of COVID-19. Dozens showed up at the Expo Center, including many local businesses and community leaders.
The annual event honors those in the community, people with disabilities and those who advocate on their behalf, for the work they do.
County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who gave this year’s welcome speech, said he was happy to see the return of the in-person event.
“Being here is important because we get to see a lot of the kids and adults with disabilities who have done amazing things considering their disability,” Whitson said. “They did not let (COVID-19) slow them down any.”
Melissa Ingriola, executive director of the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center, said the award ceremony takes it name from Russell “Rusty” Morales, who died in 2009.
Rusty was the son of Temple Councilwoman Judy Morales, who created the awards after he was injured in a motorcycle accident and forced to spend his teen years in a wheelchair.
“Rusty became paralyzed in an accident when he was younger and that is when she realized the necessity of accessibility in the city of Temple,” Ingriola said. “Rusty has since passed but we do this awards ceremony every year in his honor to recognize people with disabilities who are doing great things in our community and living independently.”
This year the committee honored 15 local residents and businesses for both their personal and community achievements.
“The selection was really very good,” Ingriola said. “We usually put it out to the public to send in those nominations and we just got an overwhelming amount of people who were nominated this year in each of the categories.”
Among those honored were Tres Jackson, who received the John C. Garth Person of the Year award; Diane Highsmith, who received the Pat Taylor Advocate of the Year award; and Lauren Dodd of the Killeen Daily Herald, who received the Media Person of the Year award.
Other awardees included Angela Wilson, with the Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage; Lauren Barber and Julie Deaver, with the Harry Wilson Athlete of the Year award; and Chris Ward, Sarah Harborth, Giuli Krug and Hailey Rose, who shared the Award of Excellence.
John and Ashley Vernon, owners of FoxDog Café in Temple, were one of four sets of business owners recognized for the employer of the year award.
This year the company has worked with the Temple Independent School District’s Wildcats+ program, which caters to special needs students. After a successful internship this spring, the couple recently hired one of the program’s students.
Ashley Vernon, who also works as a special education teacher, said she knows the importance of supporting those with disabilities.
“I am a special education teacher, so for me it kind of brings it full circle,” Ashley Vernon said. “We lived in the house (FoxDog Café) and so we always knew that we wanted to develop community in any way we could.”
The other employers recognized at the event included SSC Service for Education, Reynolds Consumer Products and True Harvest Farms.
Peggy Cosner, who has served on the committee for many years, was this year’s Bell County Meritorious Service Award winner.
Cosner said she has been with the committee ever since it was still the Temple Mayor’s Committee and helped when the organization expanded to the county level. She said that she was both humbled and shocked when she received word that she was to be honored.
The awards, Cosner said, were not about pitying those with disabilities but genuinely recognizing their achievements along with those who work to help them.
“It is not about their disability, it is about what they contribute and their abilities,” she said. “That is what these awards are about, not saying ‘Oh woe is me, but look at me.’ They have got a really good attitude, and it is just learning to do things differently as it relates to their disability and abilities.”