Am afternoon fire Saturday severely damaged portions of Building 3 of Apple Creek Apartments, 4802 N. 31st St.
The first call came at 4:36 p.m. said Santos Soto III, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue. Heavy smoke and flames were showing when the first unit arrived. Fought by two ladder trucks and individual hoses, the main body of the fire appeared to be contained by about 5:15 p.m., but kept flaring up. Firefighters wearing air tanks climbed ladders and entered the building. The fire was under control by about 6:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported, Soto said. Most of the damage was on the second floor, he said. Temple Fire and Rescue sent about nine units and Temple Police and paramedics also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Soto said.