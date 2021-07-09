A Temple man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation for a violent attack in April.
Robert Lee Ayala, 26, is charged with the third-degree felony for an April 5 incident that occurred in the 900 block of South 20th Street.
A woman told police that Ayala, her fiancé, choked and slammed her head into the ground and a wall after an argument.
“Ayala was intoxicated and he choked (the victim) to the point where she could barely breathe,” Temple Police Officer Garrett Alton said in an arrest affidavit. “Ayala let her go and forced her into an upright position at which point then again threw her on the floor and choked her again. Ayala told (the victim) she was lucky he didn’t kill her.”
The domestic incident was witnessed by three young children, the affidavit said.
The woman had trouble swallowing the next day and was in extreme pain. She had bruises on her hands, neck, arms and shoulder.
Ayala was not listed in the Bell County Jail Friday. He was released June 26 after posting a $25,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Other, unrelated indictments
• Melanie Bartlett, 32, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Leila Bond, 18, of Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Matthew Brunty, 47, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Matthew K. Chai, 29, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joseph R. Fowler-Matthews, 19, of San Antonio, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Wesley R. House, 43, of Midlothian, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• John W. Lancaster, 67, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Rita Lancaster, 58, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Andrew B. Ming, 36, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
• Frank F. Ortiz, 57, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Alan M. Pyle, 19, of Temple, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Elizabeth P. Riley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Alex C. Rubalcaba, 24, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Tommy Stanley, 28, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Dylan C. Stuckey, 24, of Gatesville, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Eraida A. Wilcox, 43, of Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.