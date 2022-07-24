Just a stretch of wire lightened burdens, shifted priorities, and made the world a little brighter and a lot more powerful.
Recently opened is the Bell County Museum’s locally produced exhibit “Electric Bell County,” showing how electricity changed lifestyles in cities and countryside. The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 7 at the museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton. Admission is free.
It’s an exhibit showing human ingenuity and resourcefulness; it’s also a cautionary reminder of how human survival is dependent on plugging in and flipping a switch.
While railroads transformed the frontier, electricity made life livable.
Creating cities from vacant prairies required vision, but the railroads had bigger challenges ahead if these ventures could survive. The biggest roadblock was infrastructure — water and electricity. The first electric power plant in Texas was built in the early 1880s in Galveston, the headquarters for the Santa Fe Railway, but industrial development throughout the rest of the state was slow.
By 1888, the Temple city commission granted a franchise to a contractor to construct waterworks, electric generator and streetcar systems. The plant never materialized.
The next year, another contractor agreed to take on the project, but, again, nothing.
Finally, in 1890, a 10-year franchise was granted to the Temple Electric Light Co., and slowly but surely, the lights came on. The system supplied power to homes and businesses along a 25-mile stretch of wire.
Finally, Temple entered “the modern age,” reported the Temple Times newspaper.
That $15,000 project slowly connected the city with electricity. Six years later, the company borrowed another $15,000 to improve and expand services throughout the growing city.
By 1900, the state was dotted with numerous small, privately owned generating systems, some steam, some hydroelectric — and all operating on low profit margins. The Temple Electric Co. was no different.
In 1901, the Temple city commissioners granted a 35-year franchise to a founder of Texas Power & Light.
Electricity lighted houses and lightened the loads for thousands. By 1904, interurban rail cars connected Temple with other nearby cities — considered a luxury by early 20th century standards. The cars, powered by overhead electric cables, “zoomed” along the tracks with 30 to 75 horsepower.
Financial losses forced the rival Temple Electric Co. to default on loans. Texas Power & Light acquired its property by 1912, the same year a high-voltage transmission line was built from Waco to Fort Worth with a branch line from Hillsboro north to near Dallas and south to Corsicana.
Within three years, the Temple power plant was connected to Waco’s transmission system as Texas Power & Light became the sole power provider. Service extended well beyond Temple’s city limits — Belton, Bruceville-Eddy, Heidenheimer, Lorena, McGregor, Moody, Rogers and Troy.
But service didn’t extend to all homes in those areas. Electricity (as well as sewer and gas lines) were available to only parts of town — including Temple, Belton and Killeen. Monthly fees were prohibitively expensive for average families. For those who could afford electricity, life was more convenient, and work was easier with labor-saving devices.
Finally, by 1935, the Rural Electrification Act (REA) funded lines into rural areas. A loan to a group in Bartlett had been approved in November 1935 for $33,000, one of the first 10 REA loans. The Bartlett farmers had contracted to buy power from the municipal generating plant, so they were able to move ahead swiftly. Their first 58-mile line serving 120 members was energized by early March 1936. Members claim that made the Bartlett project the first in the nation under the REA.
Labor-saving devices were boons to homemakers by lightening their daily work. Motor-driven sewing machines replaced the clumsy treadle machines.
In some of the museum’s displays, artifacts illustrate mundane chores that were transformed. The museum display shows the evolution from that to electrically powered irons and its many modifications. For example, before power reached into homes, flatirons for clothing were heated on wood- or coal-burning stoves. Gas-powered irons were effective, but dangerous.
Vintage radios take up a large exhibit space — with good reason. This year marks several important centennials in broadcast and history. Although the first radio stations appeared in 1911 on the campuses of the University of Texas and Texas A&M, the technology remained an academic curiosity. Mostly those who had receivers heard crop and weather reports a scant few hours daily.
Not to be outdone, the Aggies in 1921 had what is possibly the nation’s first broadcast of a football game aired from Texas A&M. The station operated as a ham relay station at 250 watts. (In case you’re wondering, the Thanksgiving Day tilt was against the Longhorns. The game ended in a scoreless, Whoop-less tie.)
A flurry of small, non-commercial radio stations went on the air, primarily for the amusement of the operators and their neighbors. Probably World War I veteran Jesse Bryan Coleman (1896-1968) was the first to set up a radio broadcasting station at his home in South Temple in January 1923. It had a radius of 250 miles and an estimated 100 receiving stations in the city and surrounding area.
By 1922, commercial radio broadcasting began in Texas before federal agencies regulated radio broadcasters with 25 commercial stations across the state.
Pretty soon, “talking boxes” — one of radio’s nicknames — began appearing in living rooms as cherished links to the outside world with news and music at the twist of a knob. The Belton Journal in 1925 reported, “The American people spend one-fourth as much a year for radio as for shoes.” In fact, the Journal added, “A lot of people are going to make money in radio.”
The timing of the Bell County Museum’s exhibit of old-timey record players also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the commercial country recording — duets of “Arkansas Traveler” and “Turkey in the Straw” by legendary Texas fiddler Alexander “Eck” Robertson (1887-1975) with fellow fiddler Henry C. Gilliland (1845-1924). They recorded their music on June 30, 1922.