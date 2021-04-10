Parks at Lake Granger and Lake Georgtown will collect electronic day-use fees for all areas including hiking trail access areas, swim beaches and boat ramps, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.
Fees will be collected online through Recreation.gov. Payment no longer will be accepted at the gate houses. Passes will not be available at the parks for purchase.
Visitors, including walkers and bikers, will be required to have a camping reservation or possess a valid America the Beautiful Pass, USACE Annual Pass or day-use permit before entering park areas, according to a news release.
USACE annual passes and day-use permits may be purchased in advance through Recreation.gov or by scanning the QR code on the signs at the park.
Entrance to the parks is based on parking capacity. Purchasing a pass in advance does not guarantee admittance. The pass may be used at another park on the lake that does have capacity.
USACE annual passes purchased online may be redeemed for a plastic hang tag at the gate houses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Volunteer park hosts and park rangers will be monitoring the parks to ensure compliance and answer questions regarding the new policies, the release said.
Questions regarding these operational changes can be addressed to the Lake Granger office at 512-859-2668, or the Lake Georgetown office at 512-930-5253.