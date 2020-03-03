A 62-year-old Belton man was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Francisco Leal Jr. was arrested Monday by the Belton Police Department.
The Belton Police responded on Jan. 6 to a report of indecency with a 14-year-old girl, spokesman Paul Romer said Tuesday. The Criminal Investigation Division investigation led to Leal’s arrest.
Leal was previously charged and convicted of the 1989 aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Belton, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his sentence began July 11, 1990. Leal first registered with the Belton Police Department on June 10, 2010, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.
Leal is required to register yearly for the rest of his life. He was listed in the registry as an offender with a low-risk level.
No bond was set by press time Tuesday on the new alleged offense.
Juvenile allegedly reveals photos on Facebook
A juvenile girl allegedly sent revealing photos of herself to another juvenile, who then posted them on social media, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The report of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material was made at about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South 38th Street.
The case is active.