Hospitalizations rates of COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — are now below 15 percent for the first time since late July.
On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed that the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in local hospitals is now 13.72 percent. This is a 2.39 percentage point decrease from Wednesday.
The dashboard shows that there currently are 1,137 staffed hospital beds in the region, with 156 of those taken up by patients with the virus.
On Wednesday, the Bell County Public Health District showed a slight decrease of active COVID-19 cases to 1,320 from 1,376 Tuesday, with deaths remaining at 629. This brings the county incidence rate to 363.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Since the start of the pandemic the county has seen 32,139 reported COVID-19 cases and 30,247 recoveries so far.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported having 14 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday in addition to nine probable cases on its tracker.
Confirmed cases in the district included two at Temple High School, three at Lamar Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and six at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD had 57 cases on its dashboard Thursday — 29 confirmed and 28 probable — accounting for about 0.28 percent of the student and staff population. Cases in the district are at 14 of the 18 campuses, with Charter Oak Elementary, Leon Heights Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary and Belton New Tech High School not having any cases.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 22 active cases, 12 students at Thomas Arnold Elementary, two students at Salado Middle School and six students and two staff at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported having 199 active cases — 0.4 percent of its population — including 151 students and 48 staff.
Milam County
Milam County reported its 72nd death from COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the second death from the virus this week.
“Sadly, I know there are more to come,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said. “None of those who died have been fully vaccinated. Please encourage vaccinations.”
During the pandemic the county has seen 2,038 reported cases of the virus, with 34 currently active and 10 in the hospital.