Temple’s current and past mayors will gather at noon Wednesday to read favorite Christmas stories.
The reading is part of the Books for Lunch event, scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor McLane Room of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
“The Mayors Read Christmas” will feature current Temple Mayor Tim Davis, along with former mayors Danny Dunn and Bill Jones.
Each mayor will read a favorite Christmas story he chose and then discuss why this selection appeals to him, according to a news release.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the event if they wish. Mask wearing is encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
Books for Lunch is a joint effort of the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library.
For more information, call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.