A Milam County grand jury indicted more than 50 people in criminal cases last week. There were no “no bills” from grand jurors, the Milam County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.
Those indicted are:
• Edward Levon Bates, 41, of Killeen, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Dejenay Lynn Beckwith, 39, of Rockdale, theft under $2,500 (repeat offender), state jail felony.
• Jess Edward Blakely, 36, of Rockdale, assault family violence – impede breathing, second-degree felony.
• Matthew John Borgas, 34, of Cameron, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, first-degree felony.
• Logan Lee Boyett, 22, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, second-degree felony.
• Ralph Contreras Jr., 45, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony.
• Deothony James Cook, 24, of Jarrell, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, second-degree felony.
• Erik Correa-Chavez, 23, of Maxwell, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Carlos Daniel Dominguez, 21, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, state jail felony.
• Patrick Mark Elmore, 18, of Cameron, two counts of assault of a peace officer, second-degree felonies.
• Gracie Marie Facundo, 39, of Cameron, endangering a child, a second-degree felony, and two counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substances less than 1 gram – drug free zone, third-degree felonies.
• Zachary Austin Felts, 26, of Cameron, assault family violence and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, both state jail felonies.
• Jess Douglas Finch, 24, of Bartlett, engaging in organized criminal activity, first-degree felony.
• Brandon Lee Fletcher, 35, of Teague, engaging in organized criminal activity, first-degree felony.
• Nathaniel Henry Geyer, 23, of Sommerville, evading arrest with motor vehicle, third-degree felony.
• Andrew L. Gomez, 32, of Thrall, burglary of a building, state jail felony.
• James Bryan Goodwin, 43, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams – drug free zone, third-degree felony.
• Barbara Denise Graham, 59, of Rockdale, unauthorized absence from correctional facility, state jail felony.
• Jimmy Dewayne Hill, 57, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, third-degree felony.
• Juan Jose Ibarra, 42, of Cameron, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams – drug free zone, both third-degree felonies.
• Jonathan Infante, 28, of Lubbock, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, second-degree felony.
• Broderick Chrishaun Jackson, 39, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, third-degree felony.
• Johnny Frank Jackson, 39, of Bryan, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony.
• Kevin Jermaine Jackson, 37, of Hearne, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, third-degree felony.
• David Dwayne Jones, 32, of Humble, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 200-400 grams, first-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams, third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Dennis Keith Johnson, 54, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Frederick Levar Joshua, 42, of Calvert, stalking, third-degree felony.
• Kimberly Karan Krivan, 47, of Rockdale, two counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Devin Shane Levlon, 29, of Cedar Park, bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felony.
• John Michael Lewis, 56, of Cameron, four counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Veronica Luna-Vasquez, 32, of Rockdale, endangering a child, second-degree felony.
• Matthew David Martinez, 30, of Lubbock, bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felony.
• Eric Anthony Mildazis, 36, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Adam Moppin, 40, of Seminole, Oklahoma, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, third-degree felony.
• Timothy Neal Nyquist, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, second-degree felony.
• Devon Leon Pankey, 37, of Huntsville, driving while intoxicated (third or more) and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
• Austin Chandler Perdue, 19, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Allen Ray Prince, 64, of Milano, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third-degree felony.
• John Tyler Quint, 24, of Milano, bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felony.
• Jacob Eldon Robertson, 35, of Holdenville, Oklahoma, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Raphael J. Roche, 28, of Temple, theft of firearm, state jail felony.
• Brian Jeffrey Schoenfeldt, 41, of Hutto, two counts of assault of a peace officer, second-degree felonies; and two counts of assault of a public servant, third-degree felonies.
• Damilez Jaheem Scott, 18, of Rockdale, aggravated robbery, first-degree felony.
• Gary Wayne Small, 32, of Davilla, engaging in organized criminal activity, second-degree felony.
• Jessica Deanne Smith, 32, of Leander, theft less than $2,500, state jail felony.
• Justin Duane Stevenson, 31, of Milano, theft of firearm, state jail felony.
• James Ward Timmerman, 45, of Rockdale, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, first-degree felony.
• Gabriel Ray Vargas, 43, of Cameron, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams – drug free zone, first-degree felony.
• Matthew Lee Vargas, 34, of Cameron, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, state jail felonies; unlawful possession of a firearm by felony, third-degree felony; burglary of a habitation, second-degree felony; and evading with priors, state jail felony.
• Clifford Ray Walker, 39, of Jewett, bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felony.
• James Arthur Wells, 50, of Rockdale, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, state jail felony; aggravated assault family violence – deadly weapon, first-degree felony.
• Nathan Andrew Willingham, 35, of Bryan, assault family violence (repeat offender), second-degree felony.
• Destinee Ann Marie Wood, 22, of Rogers, engaging in organized criminal activity, first-degree felony.
• Amy Lynn Young, 37, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, third-degree felony.