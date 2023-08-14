You might say Haute Dogs is the height of frankfurter fashion.
Sandra Escalante earned a degree in fashion design and merchandising from the International Academy of Design in Nashville. But, instead of creating avant garde clothing, the Temple native is crafting gourmet hot dogs.
“I’ve been working on my menu, and I had a test ‘cookout’ at my home for about 30 friends,” she said. “They loved the food — I hope to open the first Friday in September.”
Escalante purchased a 5-foot taco cart that has been converted for hot dogs and will fit on a small trailer she can tow with her Rogue SUV.
“I’ll be able to go anywhere people want my hot dogs,” she said. “But I’d like to be in downtown Temple most of the time.”
“I want to be everywhere,” she said with a contagious laugh. “Somewhere downtown near the bars would be perfect — I know I always crave something good and greasy at the end of the night. Temple needs late-night street food.
“Eventually I’d like to add burgers, nachos and tacos, but I’m starting with hot dogs,” she said.
So how did Escalante develop a taste for high-end hot dogs?
“I was living in Los Angeles for about 10 years, and downtown LA is full of street food carts,” she said. “I used to get this bacon-wrapped hot dog, and it was the most delicious dog ever. I thought: ‘I can do that,’ so I started doing the research. No one is really doing an exclusive gourmet hot dog menu in Temple.”
Escalante’s vision is far from the traditional bun, dog and mustard fare. She looks to put a spin on some cultural favorites.
“I’m going to have a Bulldogi, which is my take on Korean bulgogi but in hot dog form,” she said. “It will be a hot dog topped with bulgogi beef, carrot-and-cucumber slaw and kimchi. I have a spicy mayo I can drizzle on top.”
If that doesn’t get your mouth watering, how about an elevated chili dog: homemade chili with no beans, fresh garlic and herbs, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese and aioli sauce on top.
“This will be garlicky and oniony and delicious,” Sandra said.
“I have an idea for later in the year when it’s cooler. My grandma taught me how to make tamales, and I’d like to create a Tamale Dog — a hot dog with tamale meat, fresh garlic and sweet corn on top. Of course I’ll use some Mexican cheeses, too.
“I have another hot dog that is still in development — the Texas Dog,” she said. “It will be a hot dog topped with brisket. I’d love to partner with a local barbecue place on this one.
“At the test cookout, I made some vegetarian dogs with grilled tofu, chipotle mayo, purple carrots and cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers and a pickle. People loved it — everyone loves a good hot dog.”
Escalante’s dogs will be parked on a grilled Mrs. Baird’s bun — for now.
“Eventually I’d like to expand my bun selection and use buns made by local bakeries, but that’s down the road. Buns are not the star of the Haute Dog show. They’re more like supporting characters.”
While she is confident that the cart can be a “one woman show,” Escalante intends to have a second person working the grill while she tends to toppings and customers. The extra hands also will come in handy when loading and unloading the cart.
Escalante said she is nearing the end of the paperwork trail needed to operate a hot dog cart. Since she is not a truck or trailer and will be parking on sidewalks, a food-truck permit is not required, she said.
“I have a tent and my cart, and I’ll have a cooler for canned drinks,” she said. “I’ll also have bagged chips so people can purchase a combo.
“I plan to keep a jar on the cart so people can donate their change,” she said. “It’s not for tips, it’s to help provide free food to the homeless. I know what it’s like to be hungry, and I want to help as much as I can.”
Escalante said she plans to be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, likely in the downtown area.