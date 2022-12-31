Pole vaulting competition

About 400 competitors are involved in the 14th annual Texas Expo Explosion — the nation’s second-largest pole vaulting competition — in Belton through Saturday.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

BELTON — For the most part, athletes young and old flew through the air with the greatest of ease Friday and Saturday in the 14th annual Texas Expo Explosion at the Bell County Expo Center.

lcausey@tdtnews.com