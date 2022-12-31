BELTON — For the most part, athletes young and old flew through the air with the greatest of ease Friday and Saturday in the 14th annual Texas Expo Explosion at the Bell County Expo Center.
Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting in Killeen, which sponsors the event, said competitors did well Saturday morning in the Masters Women’s Class.
“We’ve had a lot of personal records,” he said. “Some of these kids and parents have sacrificed to get here, which tells us how valuable this event is to them.”
Non-local pole vaulters came from Canada, Mexico and all over the U.S., including Alaska and Puerto Rico, he said.
Some had their flights canceled by Southwest Airlines, he said.
“Most airlines do not carry your pole,” he said. The poles are 15-17 feet long, made of fiberglass and carbon.
“On this occasion, some of them were able to switch to American Airlines,” he said. “American let them fly their poles. Even though they raised the price, we appreciate them getting them here.”
Between Saturday morning competitions, the pole vaulters warmed up on the six runways on the arena floor.
“It takes a little bit of adjustment to get used to the speed of the runway,” Chapman said.
Many of the younger vaulters are members of a private pole vaulting club, he said.
“High schools don’t start getting pits out until January and February, so these kids train year-round in private clubs,” he said.
“I’ve had American record-holders tell us that this is the best national pole vault event that they have ever attended,” he said. “My hat’s off to the Expo Center for their generosity in allowing us to utilize this facility.”
The city of Belton, Belton Chamber of Commerce, Belton High School boys and girls track teams and the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club also partnered in the event.
Three of the runways were built by BHS construction careers students, he said.
The pole vaulting event was staffed by volunteers, he said.
“Family and friends come here for two days,” he said. “Without their sacrifice and time, it would be extremely difficult to get this event accomplished.”
Pat Manson, a coach for Above the Bar Pole Vaulting Club in Boulder, Colo., watched his son, Max Manson, 22, warm up for the Elite Pro Men’s class.
Max said 18 feet is his highest jump.
“I love it,” he said of clearing the bar. “It’s a fun feeling. It’s hard to explain.”
He’s been around pole vaulting all of his life, he said, dabbling at it in early childhood and making it his main sport in the eighth grade. He “did OK” competing at the college level. This was his first time at the Belton meet.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “So far it’s been great. It’s good to see everyone from the pole vaulting community.”
Another professional pole vaulter, Jacob Wooten, 25, of College Station, cleared 19 feet while warming up.
“Nineteen feet is pretty up there,” he said.
His personal best is 19 feet 4½ inches.
“A lot of the vault is the practice,” he said. “We spend a lot of time outside the meets practicing, so that we don’t really think during the meet.”
He hopes to compete in the Olympics in Paris in 2024, he said. He just missed being able to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, he said. He jumped 19:1 and the qualifier was 19:2½.
Focus on the fundamentals and have fun, he advised younger pole vaulters.
“I love the pole vault Expo,” he said. “I’ve been coming here every year since I was a pro.”