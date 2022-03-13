MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Firefighters from several Bell County agencies battled a structure fire affecting three buildings early Sunday morning.
The blaze, which started just before 6:30 a.m. at Lemonwood and Vista drives, was fought by firefighters from several departments including Morgan’s Point Resort, Temple and Moffat. Three building, including an unoccupied home believed to be a vacation home, were affected. No injuries were immediately reported.
The fire was extinguished quickly, although crews remained on scene for several hours.
Officials are investigating the incident.