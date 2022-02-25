A former Belton High School student accused of sexually assaulting a runaway 13-year-old girl in April pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.
Louis E. Galvan, 18, also known as Luis Galvan, was initially charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by exposure, a second-degree felony, in the 426th Judicial District Court presided by Judge Steve Duskie.
At the time of the crime, Galvan was enrolled as a junior at Belton High School. A Belton ISD spokeswoman previously told the Telegram that Galvan had not attended classes at the campus during 2021 when he was arrested.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Belton Police Department responded to a local hotel on April 14 when a woman told them her 13-year-old daughter ran away from home and was found in a hotel room with Galvan.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, the mother learned her daughter was allowed into the room by hotel staff and saw that the girl and Galvan were partially clothed after getting out of the shower.
During an interview with police, Galvan initially denied sexual contact with the girl, but both admitted having intercourse in the room and on a separate occasion.
Officers learned the girl and Galvan had been dating for four months and had sex for the first time at her house, the affidavit said.
The mother reported to police the girl did not come home from school the day before they were found at the hotel.
Galvan picked the girl up from school that day, “making sure to park nearby so as not to be seen on the (school surveillance) cameras,” the affidavit said. “The two spent the night at the hotel … had sex and showered together.”
Texas law states the penalty for his crime ranges from two to 20 years in prison. Galvan is scheduled for sentencing on April 12.