Hundreds of teachers across Central Texas are finalizing lesson plans and seating arrangements as the first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year nears.
Doors will open to students in Bartlett ISD and Killeen ISD on Monday; Holland ISD on Tuesday; Belton ISD, Cameron ISD, Troy ISD and Jarrell ISD on Wednesday; and Temple ISD on Aug. 21.
“We are excited to welcome back our exceptional learners on Aug. 16 for the first day of school,” Belton ISD said in a Facebook post. “Please be extra vigilant in school zones, respect buses, and keep our kids safe.”
During a recent school board meeting, Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald reminded audience members of “the BISD vision” and how they can achieve it for the 2023-24 school year.
“What is the vision? Empowering each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” she said. “We do that by engaging all the voices in our community: our students, our staff and our parents. Being able to have the community engaged allows us to recognize and achieve the visions we have. We all have to be student-centered and think along the same lines for the school district in this community to thrive.”
Although the first day of school in Temple ISD is more than a week away, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is eager for campuses to have active hallways again.
“I felt like last year was one of the most exciting returns to school that I’ve ever witnessed, but I’m getting the sense that this year the excitement is even higher,” he said. “We’re going to focus on creating experiences. With the negative rhetoric that is being pushed out there from different groups about public education, I can’t think of a better time for us to refocus on why we got into the profession and to remind ourselves of the things that we do very, very well. That’s creating experiences that are long lasting for kids, and our staff is really excited to do that.”
He noted how it takes teamwork to make each school year a success.
“We have about 662 classrooms in the school district,” he told the Telegram. “We cannot fully support teachers or students, as campus administration and district administration, unless we participate. That starts with me and it lets us know what people need. So it’s very normal in Temple ISD to see us in your classroom.”
Salado ISD and Academy ISD students, meanwhile, already have cycled through their first class schedule for the year.
“Our first day was absolutely great,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan told the Telegram. “We are beyond excited for the 1,800 students that came out.”
With the school year underway, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny took the time to address campus safety.
This year, in addition to having a licensed police officer from the Salado ISD Police Department at each campus, the district will have at least one school marshal at each campus.
“These marshals are employees of our school district that have completed the School Marshal training through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement,” Novotny said in a newsletter. “We are looking forward to another outstanding and safe school year.”