Made in the shade

Emily Lanham, left, an incoming senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, and her father, Scott, use brushes to paint while her mother, Melinda, uses painters tape to mark off a lightning bolt design on Emily’s parking space at the school. The trio work under a tent providing them shade and a slight respite from the heat.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Hundreds of teachers across Central Texas are finalizing lesson plans and seating arrangements as the first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year nears.

