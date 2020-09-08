Jessica Bautista stood ready by the doors. The Lake Belton High School counselor was armed with hand sanitizer, and as student after student walked into the brand new campus, she squirted a dab of it into their hands.
“Have you taken your first day of school picture? You’ve been waiting for it for six months,” Bautista told masked students who returned to in-person classes on Tuesday for the first time since last March. “Look at all those half faces.”
Tuesday also was the first day of classes ever at Lake Belton High School — the Belton Independent School District’s $106 million new campus in West Temple. It is the district’s second comprehensive high school. Currently, only freshmen and sophomores will attend the school.
“We are so excited the kids are here and we’ve got kids dropping off. It’s just going to be a great day,” Principal Jill Ross said. “What is so fun is to watch the kids be happy to be here, excited to see the building and just ready to go back to school.”
Moody resident Sandra Chaney pulled into the west side parking lot. She parked her vehicle and her daughter, Shelby, and her best friend, Tinley Bynum, hopped out. Sandra Chaney whipped out her phone and started taking photos of the pair.
“I just can’t believe it. She’s just grown so quick,” Sandra Chaney said of her daughter. “I’m happy for her. It’s kind of emotional. I’m excited for them to go to school.”
It was a big day for the girls — it was their first day of high school.
“I’m so excited,” Shelby, 15, said. “I’m excited because I get to go to school again.”
“At least I don’t have to go in alone,” Tinley, 14, added, with a chuckle.
Their fellow freshman, Ava Knorr, 14, was anxiously awaiting the return of school since March.
“I’m excited because I just get to see all my friends, learn more and just have fun,” Ava said.
‘How cool is that?’
The students were excited for their new school. Ava loves it. She’s toured it and even watched it be built.
Her favorite part of the campus? “Probably the cafeteria because I get to eat,” she said while laughing.
Construction on Lake Belton High started in May 2018 and was completed this July. It is the culmination of more than six years of work. Belton ISD started discussing a second comprehensive high school in 2014. Three years later, voters approved a nearly $150 million bond to fund the West Temple campus, Charter Oak Elementary and other improvements.
Algebra teacher Jessica Coufal, who has been teaching in Belton ISD for 14 years, compared the school to being like a college campus.
“We have a cafe — we have a coffee shop. How cool is that?” she said.
Coufal previously taught math at North Belton Middle School. The spring was hard after in-person classes were scuttled and moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t get to tell my students bye. I was with them at North Belton (Middle School) as an eighth grade teacher,” she said. “Getting to see the ninth graders I didn’t get to say goodbye to last year is I’m very excited to see their faces.”
Stopping the spread
Belton ISD has implemented rules and plans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Students will walk in certain directions in hallways. They will keep up with their hand hygiene and wear a mask. And, of course, stay socially distant.
“I get why they’re there — I don’t like some of them — but they’re good for the most part,” Ava said. “I mean it’s to help others so we don’t get sick. I understand.”
Coufal will keep using hands-on activities during her math classes, but in a safe way.
“We’re still going to do the fun stuff that we do in my math class — we’re just going to have our faces and our hands covered and social distance,” she said, adding she plans to use the last five minutes of her classes to wipe and sanitize everything.
There is one thing Coufal wants her students to keep in mind as the school year kicks off in the middle of a pandemic.
“We’re all in this together,” she said. “Their teachers and staff here are amazing and we are going to do what’s best for kids.”