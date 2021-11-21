BELTON — The steers didn’t always seem to be cooperating during the three-day World Classic Events team roping competition at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex, but co-producer Billy Helm of Belton said there would be times of 4 to 5 seconds before it ended Sunday.
There were 50 teams of headers and heelers in the open contest Saturday. One team won $25,000, he said.
Friday’s No. 12 category competition had 45 teams, he said, and paid the winning team $14,000. Sunday was a No. 10 roping category, but no payout report was available.
This was World Classic Events’ first competition, he said. The Saturday show was enhanced, he said, by the Casey Donahew concert that night.
There will be a bigger team roping event here in March, he said. Locals are welcome to come out and shop for tack or equipment, and to watch the team roping, he said.
“In March, we add $100,000 to the pot and will have another country music concert,” he said.
That event will add a roping horse futurity, he said, which involves the judging of the heeler and the horse.
Randy Bloomer of Salado, owner of Bloomer Trailers, said he knows a lot of the team ropers and is a friend of the co-producers, Helm and Cole Davidson of Stephenville. Bloomer has done team roping in the past, but a plane crash injury has kept him out of it for two years.
“Billy and Cole asked if I would help with some sponsors that I know,” he said. “I brought them some sponsors.”
The producers’ goal is to build this into one of the best paying roping events in the country, he said.
“This one was to kind of work all the bugs out, get a system down until it’s smooth,” he said.
Everyone is preparing for the team roping event in March, he said. It will have $100,000 adds, which means one man could possibly win as much as $60,000, he said.
“Once you start, and it’s a success, and people start to see it’s going to be a prestigious roping, you get more entries, and that drives the prize up,” he said. “It was built around trying to accommodate the team roping world. A lot of hours went into this to make it prestigious.
“It is well-run roping,” he said. “They’ll always have good cattle and provide a safe place for their wives and kids. You want it to be a destination on their calendar every year.”
“This is just the beginning,” he said. “There are jackpots like this across the country.”
The national finals in team roping start in Las Vegas next week, he said.
“There are a lot of qualifiers here today,” he said. “There are many world champions here. It’s only going to get better.”