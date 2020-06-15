Belton Independent School District trustees Monday night signed off on a new compensation package for the 2020-21 school year.
It calls for $91.1 million in salaries and benefits, nearly $3 million in staff raises and almost $9 million in additional positions, such as those at the new Lake Belton High School and the restarted Belton Middle School.
The package garnered a divided vote among school board members. They approved it in a 6-1 decision, with Trustee Chris Flor dissenting.
Flor said he was concerned that some pieces of the plan — such as the salary bumps for some district directors — were not currently needed as Belton ISD deals with potential budget challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The areas that Flor highlighted totaled about $50,000, said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources.
“We might need every $40,000, $50,000 we can get,” Flor said. “And we’re not in a bad spot … I just think there are going to be a lot of unexpected costs — be that new technology we need to invest in. We don’t know what we don’t know.”
Board Vice President Jeff Norwood as well as Trustees Manuel Alcozer and Rosie Montgomery agreed that Flor brought up good points.
“I hear him communicating that we have an opportunity to show our community that we’re willing to be fiscally responsible in a slightly more conservative way at a time when our community members have been hit hard by a pandemic that we couldn’t have predicted,” Montgomery said.
What reassured Norwood about the compensation package was that it was already built into the district’s $123.8 million working budget. He said it appears the district will be able to support it.
“What we are proposing for the compensation would be covered either way,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said, noting she assembles conservative budgets. “If we are saying that our staff and compensation is important to us, we will make sure the budget works around those priorities.”
New teachers with no experience will earn a starting salary of $50,500 — a $300 increase from last year’s pay.
More experienced teachers, though, will see higher raises. Belton ISD increased the annual step increase for teachers by $500 at the fifth- and sixth-year experience marks.
Because of that bump, more experienced teachers see their salaries jump. The salary increases range from $500 to $2,575, depending on a teacher’s experience level.
Elementary school principals will also see raises. Their new salaries range from $77,608 to $107,219. Last year, that range was $71,190 to $99,750.
Montgomery looked ahead to July and August. That is when the school board will consider the 2020-21 school year budget and tax rate.
“We can expect that when we are voting on the budget in our July or August meeting that there will be great community input this year,” she said. “I think we have to be prepared to talk to our community in July or August and be very open if they have questions for us and be able to answer those questions.”