A motorcyclist died from his injuries that stemmed a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Temple police said.
Lane Mcadoo, 23, died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release Saturday.
The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. near West Adams Avenue and Apache Drive.
A passenger on Mcadoo’s motorcycle was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said.
Mcadoo’s next of kin were notified of his death, Arreguin said.
The incident remains under investigation.