Marcus L. Mayes Jr., 23, asked 27th District Judge John Gauntt to reduce his $300,000 bonds on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies. The judge denied the motion.

BELTON — A Temple man in jail with 13 pending charges, including two shooting felonies, had a bond reduction motion denied by a state district judge Wednesday.

