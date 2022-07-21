BELTON — A Temple man in jail with 13 pending charges, including two shooting felonies, had a bond reduction motion denied by a state district judge Wednesday.
Marcus L. Mayes Jr., 23, asked 27th District Judge John Gauntt to reduce his $300,000 bonds on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies.
Bell County Jail records show Mayes has bonds totaling $311,800 for 13 charges, including the former charges, a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence, and multiple misdemeanors for trespassing, drug possession, and theft. He has been jailed since May 13, 2020.
Belton-based attorney Michael Kreimeyer, representing Mayes, asked for the reduction, citing delays in the case.
“When I filed this motion, we were set for trial on June 20, and we were bumped,” he said. “Now we’re set for November.”
Kreimeyer called life coach Michael Viant, who met Mayes while he was a high school student.
“I became his mentor,” he said. “My goal is to encourage him and prepare him to be successful. I will work with him every step of the way to make sure that he is successful.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Mike Bedford told Viant about Mayes extensive criminal record and asked if that changed his desire to help him.
“It doesn’t change how I feel at all,” he responded. “I encourage them to choose a career in life and to stay away from anything that is not productive.”
With the help of Viant, Kreimeyer said, his client would stay out of trouble while waiting to answer for his crimes.
“This case has been delayed again,” Kreimeyer said. “I am asking to reduce the bond. I ask that the court make him work with Viant. The delay has been horrible for us.”
Bedford argued that a court date was upcoming and the bond was reasonable.
“We will be ready to go in November,” he said. “We ask that you don’t reduce the bond.”
Mayes’ charges stem from two shootings in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
On Nov. 6, 2019, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South 17th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
At the scene, a man who was shot in the arm, leg and buttocks said Mayes allegedly shot him during a disagreement at a dice game, the affidavit said.
On May 8, 2020, a second shooting was investigated on the 1100 block of West Avenue H, an affidavit said
“When officers arrived, they were informed by witnesses that there had been an argument between some women in the parking lot of Jones Park,” the affidavit said. “Then witnesses heard shooting, and both of the vehicles left the scene.”
One of the vehicles described arrived at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“That vehicle was found with the doors open and a handgun entangled with a gold chain on the ground beside the open passenger door,” the affidavit said.
The owner of the car was interviewed and told police that during an argument at the park, he saw Mayes allegedly shoot a passenger in his car and drove him to the hospital.
A jury trial for Mayes is scheduled for Nov. 11.