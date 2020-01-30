BUCKHOLTS — Buckholts Independent School District canceled its remaining classes Thursday morning after experiencing a large number of student illnesses, the district posed to its Facebook page.
Classes will remain canceled Friday to allow custodial staff to sanitize facilities, the post said.
“Our custodians will be able to go through every room and deep clean to minimize further spread of the illness that is going around,” the district said.
The last-minute cancellation forced the district to postpone a meeting Thursday evening where district employees and members of the public can have an input in determining Buckholts ISD next superintendent.
School will resume Monday with buses scheduled to run at 10:30 a.m.
Officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.