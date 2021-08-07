BELTON — Students at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are back on campus and slated to kick off the fall semester on Monday.
This year, UMHB announced that it will conduct all classes and activities without mandatory COVID-19 guidelines — pre-pandemic business operations the institution first returned to on May 10.
“Classes, work environments, meetings, campus events and other UMHB activities will be conducted without social distancing,” UMHB said in a statement posted to its website. “In situations and venues where individuals have space to socially distance and would like to do so, each individual can exercise social distancing to whatever extent practicable.”
However, UMHB said it encourages all students to consider getting vaccinated during an upcoming free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the National Guard. The two-day clinic — which does not require appointments — will operate from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
“More information will be sent (to students and staff) in an email,” UMHB said.
Although mandatory COVID-19 reporting and masks will not be required this year, UMHB is still calling for students and staff to remain home if feeling unwell.
“Immediately self-isolate, stay home until your health care provider advises that you can resume regular activities, and follow the guidance of your health care provider, including whether you should personally notify individuals with whom you’ve had close contact,” the UMHB statement said. “If you would like to request any type of supportive services, accommodation, alternate arrangement for course assignments … you must submit requests directly to Dr. Brandon Skaggs or Michael Burns in student life.”
With more students returning to face-to-face instruction this year, Susan Wegmann, the associate dean of digital learning and innovation at UMHB, said instructors are looking forward to having a sense of “normalcy” in the classroom.
“Enjoy preparing to get back to the classroom, learn with old friends and make new ones,” she said in a UMHB blog post. “Instructors are ready to welcome you back to class.”