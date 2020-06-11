Michael Carpenter watched as protests on police brutality and racism were planned in Temple, Waco and Killeen. He noticed a gap: Belton.
“No one was planning anything in Belton. I was like, ‘Why not?’ If the whole nation is taking a stand against this, then why shouldn’t Belton join in it as well?” Carpenter said.
So Carpenter, through his event company, Illuminate, organized what he is calling a Unity Rally. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to take a stand against racial injustice in Bell County,” he said. “Our goal is to call attention to the problems, which is racism injustice, and then call people to unite.”
The event will feature speakers — including pastors from across the county and residents — and performances from local musicians and poets, according to the rally’s itinerary.
“Right now, I feel like our country is really divided. Everyone is choosing sides and throwing shots at each other. Ultimately, that’s really not going to help us progress at all. We’re just going to tear each other down,” Carpenter, 25, said. “At some point, we have to figure out a way to unite together, despite our differences — our racial differences, our political differences, our religious differences. We have to find a way to unite together, and fight the issue. We want to inspire people to take action.”
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, rally attendees will march to the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., where the Confederate soldier statue stands.
“At that point, we’re going to let people speak and share their hearts. For about 10 to 15 minutes, we’ll just allow the community to speak,” Carpenter said. “We’ll have a megaphone and people will stand up and say, ‘Hey, I want to tear this thing down’ or ‘Hey, I think it should stay.’ We’ll allow a conversation to happen.”
The 7-foot-tall marble statue depicts an unnamed Confederate soldier. It was erected on Dec. 16, 1916. The Bell County chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy organized to place the statue at the corner of Central Avenue and Main Street.
Previous efforts to remove the statue have failed to gain traction with the Commissioners Court, which would ultimately decide whether the statue stays or goes. Commissioners are tasked with maintaining county facilities and grounds.
Carpenter — who was a running back for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Cru football team — expects a couple hundred people to attend the rally.
Hundreds of people attended a peaceful protest in downtown Temple last week to protest the officer-involved deaths of Michael Dean and George Floyd.
“I don’t want people getting bogged down in the depression from this trauma that we’re all going through. Let’s have hope, and let’s inspire hope,” he said. “If we can all come together and have a common goal then we can make some change happen. That’s really the whole point of the event.”