The city of Temple is calling for young artists to submit their work for the planned 2022 Solid Waste and Recycling Calendar.
“We’re challenging the young members in our community to draw what comes to mind when they think about Recycling or our Solid Waste Division (AKA: a drawing of your favorite garbage truck driver, or how recycling can help our environment!),” the city said in a news release.
Entries can be submitted two ways, the city said.
“Give the drawing to your solid waste/recycle driver when you see them in your neighborhood or email us a photo of your drawing to solidwasteservices@templetx.gov. Your child’s drawing could be selected to be in our 2022 Solid Waste & Recycling calendar that will be given out at our Household Hazardous Waste event,” the city said. “We can’t wait to see what they come up with!”
The city said drawings should be of a landscape and on non-lined paper.
Temple’s recycling efforts continue to grow. In June, the city collected a total of 344.66 tons of curbside recycling that was diverted from the Temple landfill.