BELTON — An estimated 417 students will graduate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as the school holds its fall commencement ceremony Friday.
The commencement will be at 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
The 165th graduating class includes 333 students who will receive baccalaureate degrees, 45 will earn their master’s degrees, and 39 will receive their doctoral degrees, the school said in a news release.
For anyone unable to attend commencement, a live stream of the ceremony will be available at umhb.edu/commencement.