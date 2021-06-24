A 10-month-long effort to get a Temple police detective the recognition he deserved paid off Thursday for a local couple.
The effort, led by John and Kristina Ford, was to honor and thank Detective Mike Terpstra for the work he did to help their family when nobody else would or could. The detective was honored in a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the lobby of the department in a gathering of fellow officers and city officials.
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds gave Terpstra a certificate of recognition, thanking him for going above and beyond what was needed.
“Many of you have often heard me say how we do and what we do is just as important as getting it done,” Reynolds said. “This case and this relationship really represents that axiom really well. How Detective Terpstra did what he did was perhaps more important that getting it done, and his efforts in the case really represent the best policing has to offer.”
Terpstra is one of two detectives in the department’s special crimes unit, working on cases involving abuse or sexual crimes involving both adults and children. He started working with the family following their fostering of two children from out of state.
The foster parents said they could not elaborate too much on the issue Terpstra helped them with due to privacy concerns, but still wanted him to be recognized for his effort.
In emails to Reynolds, John Ford said Terpstra was the glue that held their family together, giving them advice and helping then find resources needed to get through a difficult time.
John Ford said Terpstra has since become both a friend and a confidant for him and his family through their ordeal, doing more than what was required of him despite what he might say.
“I do believe that when there is a crisis, there must be someone who needs to step in as a strong point to hold everything together,” John said. “Detective Terpstra made one of his single greatest mistakes when he said to me, and I quote, ‘You can call me any time.’ And trust me I did, whether it was 2 a.m., 2 p.m. or some time in between or outside of that on the weekends.”
Ford also thanked the rest of the officers gathered at the ceremony for helping to pick up the load that Terpstra had so he could spend time helping the couple.
While accepting the award, Terpstra said he thought the Fords were the real heroes for being foster parents and giving a home to children. He said it is not something he thinks he could do.
Terpstra said much of his job does involve working very closely with families and victims, and can take a long time.
This was especially true in this case, Terpstra said, that involved working across state lines and within other laws and regulations.
“I want to tell you I did my job, this is what we do,” Terpstra said. “At the end of the day, foster parents are the heroes.”