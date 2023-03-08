Masonic lodge dedication

St. James Masonic Lodge, Prince Hall Grand Lodge St. James Masonic Lodge, and Prince Hall Grand Lodge broke ground for its new building at 306 E. Ave. C in Temple last January under the leadership of lodge master Ralph Goodwin. The Temple lodge, founded in 1891, has moved into new quarters to be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Through dangers, toils and snares, the St. James Masonic Lodge has remained a bastion of fraternity, service and good works in East Temple.