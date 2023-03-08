Through dangers, toils and snares, the St. James Masonic Lodge has remained a bastion of fraternity, service and good works in East Temple.
Members vow to keep on keeping on in a new lodge hall in Temple’s newly designated African-American Churches Historic District.
One of the oldest fraternal and charitable organizations in the county, St. James Masonic Lodge No. 71 in Temple is among the oldest in the constellation of chapters of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, a historically black organization.
The Temple lodge was founded in 1891 by freed slaves and their sons; now, more than 130 years later, its members are continuing their good works in new, expanded quarters, 306 E. Ave. C, Temple, to be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“St. James Masonic Lodge is one of the few, if not the only nonprofit organization in East Temple, other than churches, that has its own building that it can call home,” said Wilbert M. Curtis, grand master of the Texas Prince Hall Grand Lodge. Curtis is a Temple native and a Temple High School graduate.
“The St. James Lodge has been a part of the East Temple community for a long time, even though people are not aware of it. We could have gone someplace else, but we decided to stay in East Temple,” Curtis said.
The St. James Lodge is included in the city of Temple’s newly created African-American Churches Historic District, an area with about 100 properties near downtown Temple. Borders for the city’s second historic district include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the west, Avenue A to the north, Avenue E to the south and the train tracks to the east.
The lodge is one of the linchpins in the district, along with Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church.
The new building includes an 1,800-square-foot meeting space with professional kitchen for food service. The site also includes smaller meeting rooms.
The lodge also is supported by St. James United Methodist Church, formerly located in East Temple. Lodge history indicates the earliest meetings were held in St. James church when it was located in East Temple; thus, the lodge adopted its name.
The hall will be available for civic and social events as well as meetings of other Masonic-related organizations. Other East Temple Masonic organizations include Shiphrah Chapter No. 42, Order of the Eastern Star; Rising Sun Court No. 150, Heroines of Jericho; Vernon L. Busby Chapter, York Rite Masons; and Ed Blair Consistory No. 286, Scottish Rite Masons.
The national Prince Hall Lodges were originally established by free blacks on July 3, 1776. Originally, members were excluded from the white-only Masonic lodges.
Prince Hall (c. 1735-1807), a free black and Boston abolitionist, was the organizing founder hoping to gain equal rights, especially for black veterans of the American Revolution, and to lobby for better education for black children.
Prince Hall chapters gradually expanded, eventually organizing in former Confederate states after the Civil War. The first formed by freedmen in San Antonio, Mount Bonnell (Austin), Magnolia, Galveston and Mount Lebanon. The women’s Masonic organizations, such as Eastern Star, soon followed.
What is remarkable is that despite the oppressions of racism, Jim Crow laws, threats and economic hardships, Temple’s St. James lodge and its members endured and thrived, working to better their community and to support each other. The sense of fraternal comradeship and mutual support is strong among the members, said Benny Fleming, former lodge master.
The St. James Lodge, as are other Prince Hall chapters, continues to operate separately from the predominantly white Ancient Free & Accepted Masons, notably Temple’s Knob Creek Lodge No. 401, founded in 1875. However, the lodges and their affiliated organizations join for special services and events throughout the year.
Originally, the St. James lodge met in several buildings throughout the city. Finally, in 1953, the lodge moved to permanent headquarters at 313 S. MLK Dr. By 1982, when St. James United Methodist Church moved to its present location at 707 S. Third St., the lodge bought the former church building.
By February 2018, Temple city officials notified the lodge that the city would acquire the property for an urban renewal project. The lodge agreed to sell and rebuild a new lodge hall on an adjacent lot.
Even though members met in many different buildings throughout its history, it has maintained its commitment to serving others in need, and to support and serve as role models.
In past decades, members volunteered at the USO for black soldiers located at South 10th Street.
“We provided leadership in the community and volunteer with mentoring, Curtis said.
Their continued focus is providing mentoring to at-risk children, especially young black men.
Currently, they participate in the Adopt-a-Street Program on Heritage Avenue from 22nd to 34th streets; provide school supplies to Wheatley Alternative School and Hector P. Garcia Elementary School “Communities in Schools” project; volunteer for H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing; provide food baskets for needy families during the holidays; award scholarships to high school seniors; and are life members in the Temple NAACP.
Present leadership includes Gaylon D. Sandals, master; Will E. Tower, senior warden; Benny L. Fleming, junior warden; and Curtis, treasurer.