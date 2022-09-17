A water transport pipeline system that would link Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake could be coming to Bell County.
The Brazos River Authority recently proposed the project — which would provide access to an additional water supply for West Bell County residents during certain drought conditions — in an effort to improve the reliability of regional water supplies.
“The project will also support areas served by the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation, communities served by the Bell County WCID No. 1, the cities of Georgetown and Round Rock, the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District, and other water suppliers at Stillhouse Hollow Lake,” Judi Pierce, a Brazos River Authority spokeswoman, said in a news release.
However, no Bell County city has endorsed the plan as some see the proposal as another way for Williamson County to take water that belongs to Bell County. A pipeline already runs from Stillhouse Hollow Lake to Lake Georgetown, which has suffered from drought conditions in recent years. On Friday, Lake Georgetown was 54.8% full, the Texas Water Development Board said.
Georgetown also controls the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District in southern Bell County.
“Chisholm Trail Special Utility District got away with one,” state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said in 2018. “They are now the key to any development in southern Bell County. Anyone who wants to develop land or supply city water to their property has to go through the city of Georgetown — folks they can’t even vote for. That’s not right. That’s not what we do in America. We have to fight for that and stand up to other municipalities.”
This newly proposed line reportedly would not run continuously.
“Much of the time, natural rainfall and drainage into Stillhouse Hollow Lake will be sufficient to meet water needs without pumping from Lake Belton,” the Brazos River Authority said in a staff report.
Plans for the intake and pump station at Lake Belton, the discharge point at Stillhouse, and the desired route for the pipeline are all currently in development.
“The overall process to build the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project is expected to take up to 10 years, which is why the BRA is addressing the water supply now,” the staff report said. “The project will move through several phases, with each offering opportunities for input. Public meetings will be held to present information and hear comments and concerns from the public, homeowners associations, businesses, industries, cities and counties.”
In the late 1990s, the Texas State Water Plan identified Bell County and Williamson County — particularly along the I-35 corridor — as two areas that could experience water supply shortages sometime over the next three decades.
“Recent growth trends over the last couple of years indicate the possibility of shortages much sooner,” a fact sheet for the project said.
Regional water crisis
Dirk Aaron, Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District executive director, discussed water conservation during a legislative update Monday with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Bell County is suffering immensely in terms of water needs where the growth and development is,” Aaron said. “We can put our heads in the sand, and our economy is going to crash if we don’t resolve our water needs.”
Currently, both the Edwards and Trinity aquifers — two essential water resources for Bell County — are experiencing drought conditions and Aaron stressed that homeowners need to take steps to conserve.
“That’s the most fragile water system in the county,” Aaron said. “We get about 33 inches of water in a year. We only had 19 inches up to Aug. 15, and then we got rains. The sad part was that the ground was so dry, it saturated the soil, but we saw no runoff into the system.”
Wednesday meeting
Residents will have their first opportunity to meet with representatives to discuss the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project during a public meeting 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“The open house will highlight the project’s purpose and provide attendees with detailed information on the preferred locations of the intake, pipeline and outlet,” Pierce said. “Project team members will be available to answer questions and provide information about the project study. No formal presentation is planned, and community members are invited to come and go at their convenience.”
Residents can submit comments in writing at the event or by email to belhouse@brazos.org.
“All comments will be included in the official project record and may be viewed on the Brazos River Authority website,” Pierce said.
Telegram staff writer Christian Betancourt contributed to this report