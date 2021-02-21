Temple voters are slated to consider a $124.9 million bond issue, following the Temple College Board of Trustees’ call for an election — funding that would be used in the construction of “modern facilities and technology” if approved in the May 1 election.
Major bond projects would include expansion and renovation of the Health Sciences Center, and construction of a new Temple College Center, system spokeswoman Ellen Davis said in a news release.
“Temple College is committed to addressing the shortage in health care workers by increasing the capacity of health care training programs, including doubling the size of the college’s nursing program,” Davis said. “Currently, because of the growth, nursing and some of the other health care programs are housed in temporary spaces. This proposal would fund urgently needed facilities for learning, training and clinical simulation.”
However, Davis cited age as one of the leading factors for construction of a new Temple College Center.
“Many of Temple College’s buildings are 50 to 60 years old,” she said. “This proposal would replace several of the campus’s more than 50-year-old academic facilities, including new technology for student learning and community access.”
The Temple College Center would feature a University Center, Workforce Training Center and Student Support Services.
“This proposal will house all student services in one convenient location, and the building will include a ‘University Center,’ where four-year universities could offer bachelor’s and master’s degree programs on the Temple College campus,” Ellen said. “It also will include an innovative Workforce Development Center that will serve as an economic driver for the region by providing high-wage, in-demand workforce programs.”
These facilities are expected to be completed by 2025 — Temple College’s 100th anniversary — if the $124.9 million bond issue is approved by voters.
“These campus advancements would represent an important milestone in Temple College’s history of being trusted for generations and building for the future,” Board Chairman Bob Browder said in a news release. “Today’s students are being prepared for the global and high-tech workplace, and they need appropriate classroom technology. This bond proposal would give students the 21st-century technology and tools they need.”
Davis said voters seeking more information on the bond election can email Temple College President Christy Ponce at president@templejc.edu.