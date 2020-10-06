Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire in the area of 612 E. Downs Ave.
Fire arriving crews found heavy smoke, a news release said,and flames coming for a single family residence at that location.
The fire at the home was quickly extinguished, being called under control at 10:27 p.m. There was one occupant in the house at the time of the fire who escaped unharmed.
No injuries have been reported with this incident. Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 units, and 20 personnel. Also on scene were Temple POlive and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.