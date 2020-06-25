Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow student Aditi Bhat has won national honors for her project "Deeds Not Words: The Suffragettes, Women Breaking Barriers".
Bhat took first place in the "Senior Individual Website" category of the annual National History Day contest.
Bhat and two other Belton ISD students, Caroline Moehlenbrock from Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and Hope Bovell from North Belton Middle School, had previously won on the state and regional levels for their projects before advancing to the national competition.
The students' projects analyzed instances where barriers were broken in history.
The national competition — originally slated to be hosted at the University of Maryland — was held virtually June 14-20 in response to COVID-19.
“We are so proud of all of our students who competed,” Chris Lemley, Belton ISD’s social studies coordinator, said in a news release. “They put forth massive amounts of effort to complete these projects. The talent and creativity they displayed is inspiring.”