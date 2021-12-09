Two Temple men are behind bars after police said they found them inside an abandoned residence and located stolen weapons and drug paraphernalia on a vehicle they were driving Tuesday.
Otoniel Nunez, 23, and Isaac Lopez, 21, both of Temple, are in custody at the Bell County Jail. Records showed pending charges with bond amounts set yet.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said that at about 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to an open-door call in the 200 block of South 12th Street — a house that has been red-tagged by the city.
A red-tagged property, according to municipal codes, refers to a property that has been damaged beyond repair and is no longer inhabitable.
Once at the scene, officers observed a 2000 tan GMC Yukon with an expired registration sticker approach the residence with Nunez as the driver and Lopez as a passenger, Arreguin said.
“After an investigation, officers searched the vehicle and located a substance shaker, handgun, rifle, and pistol that came back stolen,” she said. “Officers learned Nunez was a convicted felon and was currently on parole. Nunez and Lopez were taken into custody and transported to Bell County Jail.”