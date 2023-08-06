Bell County Commissioners today will consider proposals authorizing the county judge to execute contracts with two local school districts for armed school resource officers — now required under a new state law.
The Commissioners Court is expected to consider the safety measures for the Academy and Holland school districts at a meeting at 9 a.m. today at the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
The proposals call for one school resource officer in Holland ISD and four others in the Academy school district, which includes southern Temple and Little River-Academy. The districts would contract with the county to provide Bell County Sheriff’s deputies at the campuses.
A revised meeting agenda, sent Friday morning, said the court would consider “ratification of an agreement that the County Judge has executed with Academy ISD for four school resource officers.”
The court also would consider a motion to authorize Judge David Blackburn to execute an agreement with Holland ISD for its school resource officer.
Some Texas school districts are scrambling to hire police or security officers as required by the approval of House Bill 3, state legislation that requires armed security at each campus in response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May 2022.
Similar contract
The contracts with the Academy and Holland districts would be similar to the one narrowly approved in April with Central Texas Christian School in Temple.
That request was approved in a 2-1 vote with Commissioner Louie Minor of Killeen in opposition. The vote was close due to Blackburn being absent during the meeting and Commissioner Russell Schneider abstained because he serves on the board of the school.
Schneider said the school resource officer, which would be a part of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, would be at the building for about 10 months out of the year and would have their salary and equipment costs paid for entirely by the school.
“Just like any other school district, church or private entity, when they request to use an officer, they actually pay for that service,” Schneider said at the time. “In this particular instance the school would pay for the car, the officer and the equipment to the tune of $87,000 a school year to provide protection during the school day.”
Temple, Salado districts
In early July, the Temple Independent School District announced it will continue to heighten its security this fall when eight new armed security guards are added to campuses.
The security guards, who are being contracted through Killeen-based American Paratus, will be dispersed evenly between eight campuses: Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Cater Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy Powell Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary, Western Hills Elementary and Fred W. Edwards Academy.
Temple ISD now will have full-time, armed security guards at every campus as the district already had a school resource officer at Temple High School, Wheatley Alternative Education Center, Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Jefferson Elementary and Thornton Elementary.
Although a Texas foundation has sought volunteers for neighborhood patrols near campuses, Superintendent Bobby Ott said those efforts aren’t needed in TISD.
“We won’t have voluntary patrols,” Ott told the Telegram late last month. “We are just using school resource officers and security officers at Temple High School.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram that measures his district has taken to ensure campus safety include allowing employees opting to participate in the School Marshal Program through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement — an 80-hour training that allows employees to carry a firearm on campus upon completion.
“We added our first school resource officer four years ago through the village of Salado Police Department that was shared between our elementary, middle and high school,” he previously said. “But this past year, before House Bill 3 was even approved, we added two more school resource officers. So we had a school resource officer at every campus before it was required.”