A plan detailing possible investment opportunities and city projects has been approved for an East Temple neighborhood.
The Crestview Neighborhood Plan, outlining possible projects in the area, was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council during its Aug. 20 meeting. The plan is part of a larger city project aiming to revitalize and invest in projects across a series of Temple neighborhoods.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents East Temple, said she was excited about the improvements coming to the neighborhood and the developments it will spur.
“Words cannot describe how thankful and excited I am, personally as well as part of the community,” Morales said. “To see the renewal and the revitalization that is going to bring to our neighborhood … I think the neighbors are going to be excited. It is going to take a couple years, but I think you are going to see a complete revitalization of that area come to life.”
The Crestview plan is the second to be completed and approved by the city, with the first being for the Ferguson Park neighborhood in September 2019.
Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said they define the Crestview neighborhood as the area south of East Avenue H and east of the train tracks.
Propositions included in the Crestview plan range from outlining possible areas the Council would like to see new housing and business investment to future road projects. City officials said they aim to pick out the most needed projects from these plans to work on in the following years.
To create the plan, the city had residents fill out surveys, along with talks with local community and business leaders.
The project has identified and proposed improvements to five local streets, including 22nd Street, 24th Street and overpass, 30th Street, Avenue H and Avenue N.
City officials said these improvements will include bike lanes, sidewalks, buffer landscaping, on-street parking and the widening of some roads.
The construction of new road segments also will be part of the plan, with expansions of Henderson Street and Avenue N. The extension of Henderson is expected to cost about $7.8 million, while the extension of Avenue N is estimated at $5.3 million.
The Henderson Street extension will extend the road from where it intersects with East Avenue I along the railroad to near the intersection of Avenue N and 24th Street. The expansion will connect nearby dead end streets.
“All these streets that are dead end streets are a significant safety issue, and it reduces the connectivity and circulation in the neighborhood,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “(A new street here) would really improve the neighborhood . It is a really important public infrastructure project that has come out of this plan.”
Main projects in the plan, which the city hopes will increase mobility in the area, include improvements to Avenue H and 24th Street — costing $8.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively.
Smith said the city has reached out to some landowners in the area to show them the plan and the city’s vision for what they could do with their land.
This outreach by the city is part of the vision to see new neighborhood development in vacant land south of Avenue N and another tract stretching between avenues G and N and east of 40th Street. Smith said the landowner of the eastern tract has shown interest in the city’s proposal.
Projects as part of the plan are expected to be implemented over time, similar to projects in the Ferguson Park neighborhood where two projects have started so far.