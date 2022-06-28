A wrong-way driver on southbound Interstate 35 collided with a vehicle in Salado, causing heavy damage, but no one was significantly injured, officials said.
The incident occurred at about 12:02 a.m. Tuesday as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a head-on collision at mile marker 283, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“A 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 26-year-old male from Killeen, Texas, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of IH-35,” Washko said. “A 2010 Chrysler 300 sedan, operated by a 34-year-old male from Mexico, was traveling southbound approaching the Nissan. The Nissan and the Chrysler collided, causing damage to both vehicles.”
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
“The driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from their vehicle,” Jim Franz, department chief, said. The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the Chrysler refused treatment or transport.
Washko said the driver of the Nissan appeared intoxicated.
“The 26-year-old driver of the Nissan showed signs of impairment and was transported to Scott & White ER for non-incapacitating injuries,” he said. “Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to never drive while intoxicated. Not only is it illegal, but it is also extremely dangerous.”
In 2021, 1,061 people reportedly were killed on Texas roadways from drunk or impaired drivers.
“Always designate a driver or utilize a ride share program in your area,” Washko said.
No charges or arrests were immediately filed as the investigation into the crash continues.