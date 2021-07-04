Temple’s “skyscrapers” don’t exactly get lost in the clouds, but the city is home to several buildings of significant size.
The Kyle Hotel at 111 N. Main St. — as most folks know — is the tallest by far. Its 146 feet spans 14 floors, a good 18 feet taller than the downtown Extraco Banks building, which covers 10 floors a few blocks away at 18 S. Main.
Wait a minute — aren’t there several structure’s taller? Yes, but for the purpose of this story, only multi-story buildings are included. That rules out grain elevators, water towers and cell phone towers. And, signs and antennas on top of buildings are also out. Measurements are courtesy of Emporis Skyscrapers — attempts to locate an extra-long tape measure were unsuccessful.
Temple’s oldest skyscraper is No. 3 in height. The Hawn Hotel, 114 E. Central Ave., stands 108 feet tall and is the only nine-story building in town.
Baylor Scott & White has several tall buildings in Temple and claims the next four spots.
The hospital’s North Tower and original Towers Building (built in 1963 on South 31st Street) tie for No. 4. Both buildings are 96 feet tall and span eight floors. Baylor Scott & White’s main campus has several buildings in the 84-foot range including the Brindley Circles, the Clinic Building and the Lucy King Brown Special Treatment Center.
Two other Temple buildings — not affiliated with Baylor Scott & White — are 84 feet in height. Frances Graham Hall at 100 N. Seventh St. and Golden Haven Apartments at 505 N. Second St. both have seven floors.
Eleventh-tallest Temple building honors are split between the Professional Building and the Olin E. Teague Veteran’s Medical Center on Veterans Memorial Drive. Both buildings are 72 feet tall and have six floors. The Professional Building, 103 E. Central Ave., is currently in renovation and will soon boast new downtown apartments and retail shopping space.
Three more Baylor Scott & White buildings are tied for the 13th spot. They are the South Tower at the main campus, the McLane Children’s Hospital and the McLane Children’s Specialty, both on Loop 363. All three buildings cover five floors.
The Charter Center, which stood near the intersection of South 31st Street and Loop 363 for years (across from Temple Mall and behind H-E-B) had been ranked as Temple’s 14th tallest building, but was demolished several years ago. H-E-B’s new fuel plaza now occupies that location.