SALADO — While not as glamorous as the Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade it substituted for, the Magic Mermaid Market on Saturday drew a good crowd and had some sparkle.
“It certainly takes a village,” said Tiffany Schreiner, festival founder, referring to all the people who worked to make the day a success.
This would have been the fourth year for the festival and parade on the first Saturday of October, she said. Due to COVID-19, the organizers stopped short of going “full throttle,” she said, and combined mermaid themes with the weekly farmer’s market held on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co. The place was bustling.
“All of this is in support of the All-Ability Park and Playground,” she said.
Providing a lot of support were the Salado Youth Ambassadors, a group of young women who are “learning the art of philanthropy and the importance of inclusivity,” she said.
Laci Gunter, a member of the festival’s board, said the ground would hopefully be broken on the All-Ability Playground and Park in 2021. The playground will include such things as halter straps for swings and will be wheelchair accessible.
“So no child will be told ‘no’ when it comes time to play at the playground,” she said.
One of the booths set up in the market was operated by Cub Scout Pack 1115. Cubmaster Maria Tonkinson said the pack had about 14 members and was still accepting scouts.
“We do quite a bit, because our meetings are outside,” she said. “Our pack campout is in November.”
The pack will be doing community service on Tuesday, she said.
“It’s a great program for kids,” she said. “It teaches them life skills and responsibility.”
In the next booth, Tisha Hale of Killeen displayed her canning wares: pickles, jam, salsa, spicy okra and spicy zucchini.
“I do all of this myself,” she said. “I have a garden and I buy from the local vendors.”
She’s been doing this for more than 10 years, she said.
“It’s a home hobby that grew,” she said. “A lot of people love my sweet and spicy pickles.”
Her strawberry pineapple jam and strawberry rhubarb jam are also well-liked, she said.
Bradford Williams of Harker Heights displayed an imaginative collection of face masks. His wife, Gertrude, who goes by Ghert, makes them, he said.
“We take special orders,” he said. “We do a lot of masks for all the schools.”
A friend asked her to make a mask to wear to work, he said.
“Two days later, she’s back, asking for 50 of them,” he said. Now his wife is working at it full time.
Matthew May, owner of MMM Cattle Co., had a cooler full of packages of beef.
“I’ll sell any version you like, mostly individual cuts,” he said.
The beef are raised and processed locally, he said. There are no added hormones and the cattle are fed a forage-based diet, he said.
Kelly Dahlseid of Trophy Honey in Salado said she and her husband, Ron, have about 45 hives.
“We’re getting a honey flow,” she said. “They usually wouldn’t be making that much honey right now.”