Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 3:10 a.m. Monday at 106 W. Avenue D, behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, according to a news release from Santos Soto, public information officer for Temple Fire & Rescue.
First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the building, with the exterior showing signs of fire inside.
There were no known occupants or workers inside the building at the time of the fire and no fire related injuries were reported.
Building renovations inside of the warehouse limited access to the structure and the area of the fire. The fire was finally called under control at 5:15 a.m.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 10 firefighting apparatus and 28 personnel. Also on scene were Temple Police and Temple EMS.
As of about 6:45 a.m., portions of First Street were closed near Avenue D.