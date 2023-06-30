Three Milam County men have been indicted on first-degree felony charges for their roles in the fatal shooting of a man in April.
Marquise Deron Flowers, 18, Isaac Jay Carrizales, 17, and James Luther Godfrey IV, 22, all of Rockdale, were each indicted by a Milam County grand jury on a felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity – murder in the death of 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney on April 27.
The three suspects were arrested following the shooting.
Other suspects were indicted for on criminal charges, the Milam County District Attorney’s office announced.
• Colton Brady Coufal, 27, of Cameron, was indicted for murder, a first-degree felony, in the slaying of his mother Christi Coufal in 2021.
• Troy Alden Whiteside, 43, of Rockdale, was indicted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer, a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies.
• Angel Ramon Rios, a 31-year-old Cameron man, was indicted June 15 on 70 counts of promotion of child pornography, second-degree felonies, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a news release.
• Pedro Gonzales-Moreno, 26, of Taylor, indecency with child – contact, a second-degree felony.
• Jennifer Ashten Strelsky-Woods, 37, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Yolanda Yasimi Flowers, 53, of Rockdale, theft 30,000 to $150,000 from elderly, a second-degree felony.
• Christopher Clayton Wallace, 44, of Copperas Cove, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, both first-degree felonies; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, third-degree felony.
• Pedro Villanueva Salcedo II, 42, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – threat, a second-degree felony, and assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
• Larry Lawrence Keno, 22, of Rockdale, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, and continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.
• Jimmy John Baker, 36, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and stalking, a third-degree felony.
• Kelly Lynn Orbach, 40, of Sugarland, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Brendan Neal Myers, 25, formerly of Cameron, theft 30,000 to $150,000 from elderly and two counts of theft $2,500 to $30,000, second degree felonies.
• Jorge Luis Melendez, 48, of Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Christopher Adam Johnson, 44, of Rockdale, sex offender duty to register, a third-degree felony.
• Scott Anthony Whited, 52, of Rockdale, continuous family violence, a third-degree felony.
• Pierre Cournolus Robinson, 21, of Killeen, evading with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, both third-degree felonies.
• Stacey Hall Brewer, 39, of Rockdale, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
• Trenton David Ihlenfeldt, 25, of Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Francisco Indalecio Pacheco-Fernandez, 38, of Dallas, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Alma Guadalupe Linares, 58, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Janice Lynn Baker, 35, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Roman Manuel Ramos, 30, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Brian Lee Allen, 41, of Killeen, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Terri Marie Johnson, 44, of Thorndale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Dayton Lee Englert, 23, of Thrall, theft, state jail felony.
• Albert Borgas, 62, of Cameron, theft, state jail felony.
• Victor Manuel Montoya, 27, of Rockdale, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Jacob Allen Christian, 31, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal mischief, all state jail felonies.
• Wesley Eugene Parker, 44, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
• Christopher Rey Moreno, 26, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
• Kiki Ali Cashaw, 28, of Rockdale, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, state jail felonies.
• Jamar Derrell Hopkins, 27, of Rockdale, possession of marijuana four ounces to five pounds, state jail felony.