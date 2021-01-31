“Unified Under God” was the theme of the 21st annual Mayor’s New Year Community Prayer Service on Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church of Temple, hosted by the Community Alternative Resources Empowerment Leadership Network.
“Our community leaders who are here, you are those leaders who have felt the call to be our servants,” said Dan Kirkley, master of ceremonies, before introducing Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter.
Carpenter read a joint proclamation from the two cities, acknowledging the power of prayer and that “God directs our path every day.” He quoted Psalm 133:1: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”
Before praying, Davis read Matthew 9:16: “No one puts a piece of unshrunk cloth on an old garment; for the patch pulls away from the garment, and the tear is made worse. Nor do they put new wine into old wineskins, or else the wineskins break, the wine is spilled, and the wineskins are ruined. But they put new wine into new wineskins, and both are preserved.”
“We as Christians and leaders have to be flexible,” Davis said. “Being a new wineskin this year is going to be my prayer.”
The rest of the program covered seven general prayer areas: mission and churches, community, government, education, military, health care, and law enforcement. For each area, one speaker read a scripture and the other said a prayer. Julie Rex of St. Mary’s Catholic Church sang two numbers a cappella.
For missions and churches, Steve Vernon, director of church relations for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, read from Isaiah 61:1&2: “The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me, because the LORD has anointed me to preach good tidings to the poor, he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound, to proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD.”
He also read from Matthew 28:19&20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
Lydia Santibanez, chaplain for the First Baptist Church of Temple, prayed: “You came that we would walk in unity. We pray you would help break the walls down … in that unshakeable faith … and also be walking in the labor of love … as conduits of your peace.”
Rucker Preston, director of Family Promise, read from Isaiah 58 about the fast that God had chosen, “to undo the heavy burdens, to let the oppressed go free, and that you break every yoke.”
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple prayed, “We know you have been our help in ages past. We know you are our hope in years to come. We thank you for this community that endeavors to seek your face.”
Belton City Councilman Craig Pearson read James 3:17&18: “But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. Now the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.”
District 55 State Representative Hugh Shine read II Chronicles 7:14 as “our model for spiritual renewal.” In his prayer, he thanked God for continued blessings and said, “May we honor you for strengthening our nation according to your truth.”