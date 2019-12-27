Three separate assaults occurred the day after Christmas, according to Temple Police Department reports.
A patient allegedly punched an emergency room nurse at about 1 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, 2401 S. 31st St., spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
Officers were sent then at about 7:12 p.m. to check an assault report in the 500 block of North 12th Street.
The victim said she was cooking when someone became angry and threw something at her that hit her in the face.
Although officers saw the victim had injuries, she refused medical transport, Weems said.
An additional assault resulted in an arrest that night.
An assault with a box cutter was the nature of the 8:45 p.m. call to the 1900 block of South 49th Street.
The suspect, Jorge Redentor Rojo-Abrego, 21, of Temple, allegedly admitted cutting the other male and was arrested, Weems said.
The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.
Rojo-Abrego was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on a $40,000 bond for harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. A third-degree felony hold was also listed.
The investigations are active.