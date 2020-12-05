Belton schools Superintendent Matt Smith has a simple, straightforward way to describe his district’s growth: “We’ve got a lot of people coming in.”
They’re moving into the district’s north side in West Temple — where Belton Independent School District just opened a pair of campuses, Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School.
And they are coming into the district’s southern area in South Belton, where Chisholm Trail Elementary has so many students that administrators had to place a portable classroom to accommodate for its booming enrollment.
Ty Taggart, a trustee who chairs the school board’s facilities committee, said that polar growth will be the defining challenge for Belton ISD in the coming years.
Belton ISD is expected to gain nearly 4,500 students over the next decade, according to Templeton Demographics. Trustees, administrators and even city of Belton officials are in the early stages of planning to deal with that projected 35.7 percent increase in student population.
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Belton ISD has beaten expectations and grown — something demographers attribute to how the district has handled its reopening, the strong area economy and bountiful amount of housing.
Administrators expected to have 12,381 students for the current school year. Templeton Demographics showed the district beating that figure by 191 students for an enrollment of 12,572 — falling just four students short of the Southlake-based group’s projection of 12,576.
“Belton ISD is one of the few school districts to experience positive annual growth during the pandemic,” Bob Templeton, a vice president for Templeton Demographics, told the school board, adding Belton ISD was the only Central Texas school district that beat and matched his company’s projections.
The district’s own figures were even higher than Templeton’s numbers. At least 12,651 students were enrolled as of Nov. 12, according to Belton ISD figures.
The district will feel a crunch at the elementary level where four primary campuses will be over capacity by the 2027-28 school year , according to Templeton.
“As a community, we have to wrestle with: Do we want to keep building brand-new 20-something million dollar elementaries , where do we want to put those?” Taggart said.
Two schools needed
That question appears easy to answer at first glance: Put a new school in the growth areas. But, as Taggart pointed out, Belton ISD is growing in the north and south — complicating his query.
Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, is already over capacity. On paper, it can have a maximum of 792 students. The campus has 814 students, according to Templeton. By the 2030-31 school year , the school is projected to have 1,205 students — almost double its capacity.
Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, is expected to be over capacity in 2022. Templeton projects 844 students will be at the West Temple campus by that year. Like Chisholm Trail, it will nearly double its enrollment in the next 10 years.
Leon Heights Elementary — the school, 1501 N. Main St. in Belton, with the lowest capacity in Belton ISD — is projected to narrowly begin exceeding its maximum student enrollment of 265 in the 2024-25 academic year. It will grow to 268 in that year to 289 in the 2030-31 school year , according to Templeton.
Sparta Elementary, 1800 Sparta Road in Belton, is expected to exceed its 685 student capacity by 2027 when Templeton projects the campus to have 687 students. That number will grow to 707 in the next decade.
Those numbers have Taggart arriving at a possible solution — two new elementary schools in the next two years.
“The problem is Tarver and Chisholm aren’t close enough together that one site would easily solve those problems,” Templeton said. “When I look at the 10-year outlook, yes, two elementary schools would be a great solution to that opportunity. … Two elementary schools are likely to be needed.”
“The reality is you are probably going to need those in the next five years,” the demographer added.
‘A great property’
One site the district is circling around for a potential campus — or even another type of compound, such as athletic facilities — is its nearly 109 acres near Loop 121 in South Belton.
“We know we have a great property. We also don’t know exactly how we want to use it yet,” Smith said. “Given the growth we’re seeing in the Templeton Demographics report, we might have to use it for different purposes.”
Belton ISD and the city of Belton are working on a plan to build up the infrastructure around the property, which the district purchased and the city annexed three years ago.
“I think as soon as you guys are ready to pull the trigger on developing the site for a school, this will give us a really good idea of the public infrastructure that’s needed to make this happen,” Belton Public Works Director Angellia Points recently told school board members.
The plan, developed by Turley Associates, calls for the realignment and reconstruction of Shanklin Road; a traffic light along Loop 121; extending Southwest Parkway past the loop to the property; extending a waterline; and a lift station for wastewater systems.
Combined the improvements would cost an estimated $3.75 million, according to the city.
Funding infrastructure
“We certainly need to find some way to fund those improvements. We want y’all to be thinking about that as you do your planning,” City Manager Sam Listi said to Belton ISD officials.
The city alone cannot fund the improvements, Listi said. He suggested the two entities have a number of possible funding options.
“One possibility would be the inclusion of those funds in a bond issue that you prepare and submit for what to do in that area,” Listi said.
Another would be to put the 109 acres inside the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone — a task that would require approval from the Texas Legislature.
“What the TIRZ is designed to do is set (property) values at an undeveloped value,” the city manager said. “Over time, the incremental increase in value goes into a separate pot of money that is available for public improvements. A lot of the things that we’ve been able to do — streets, utilities, park improvements, other things — have been able to be funded through the TIRZ.”
‘Ample space’
The Loop 121 property could hold a number of facilities. The superintendent said typically a district would need 20 acres for an elementary, 40 acres for a middle school and 100 acres for a high school.
“When we get a big chunk of land like that, that sure helps us out long term in Belton ISD in making sure we can use it the way we need to,” Smith said. “Things like district stadiums and athletic facilities and stuff have been brought up. This is a large site that could accommodate something like that and it could be an interesting location for that — except that it is all the way down on the south end of the school district.”
Board Secretary Janet Leigh said the land is in a fantastic location.
“It’s not right on the road by any means, and I think it’s ample space to do something really fantastic,” she said.
Taggart said the district is on the right track for dealing with its growth.
“We know what’s coming,” he said. “Two years are a blink.”