Piles of presents poured into the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office in Temple Monday as part of an annual gift donation.
Department workers and volunteers unloaded hundreds of garbage bags from moving trucks filled with thousands of presents for local children in foster care. The holiday gift distribution program aims to help foster families who are tight on resources have some presents for the holidays.
Lauren McBee, community engagement specialist for the department, said the service area for Bell and Coryell counties is one of the biggest that the department serves.
“Bell County has one of the highest removal rates in the state so (this number) is pretty normal for us,” McBee said. “This is an awesome non-profit group that we work with so usually whatever we put on that child’s wish list they end up getting what they asked for.”
Presents being gathered Monday included a row of bikes of different sizes, clothing, doll houses, toys and games.
This year, the department expected to deliver gifts to 13,011 foster children between the two counties.
McBee said Holiday Wishes, a charity in Austin, was the group that helped gather and donate all of the gifts received this year, dropping them off at noon for workers to unload.
Shannen Wilson, a caseworker for the department, said she has been working the program for the past four and a half years and has seen the need for the families she serves.
“This is very great because … a lot of these families are not fortunate enough to give gifts to their kids so this is a very special time for the kids to make them happy for Christmas time,” Wilson said. “I try to deliver the gifts to the parents when the kids are not home, or at school at least, so they can have a good Christmas.”
Volunteer Charla Chambers, a former foster child when she was growing up, said she wished she had been recipient of this sort of program while growing up.
Chambers said this was her first year working with the department on this program and was amazed at how many gifts they were able to collect and how much good they would be able to do. She said many in the community often don’t realize how many foster children the area has, and how much need there is for aid during the holidays.
“I was a former foster kid here in Bell County so I just wanted to give back to where I came from,” Chambers said. “A lot of people don’t understand or realize how many people are here in foster care, we see them all the time but we just don’t notice. So it feels good to make a difference.”