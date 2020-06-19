Rose Davis, 68, died following a stabbing about 10 p.m. Thursday at The Bridge Apartments at 404 South Fryers Creek Circle in Temple, according to Cody Weems, media relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
Officers responding to the call at the apartment complex Thursday evening found Davis and she was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries. Her next of kin were notified.
Two suspects are in custody in relation to this case and charges against the suspects are pending.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.